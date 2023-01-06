Interislander warns travellers of rough seas on Sunday

Interislander passenger ferry (file picture).

Interislander passenger ferry (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Interislander has put out a warning for Sunday morning for travellers that get bad seasickness.

The weather alert released today says that bad weather moving through the country could cause large swells in the Cook Strait from midnight on Saturday until midday Sunday.

The ferry service has advised passengers to reconsider their travel plans if they struggle with rough seas.

"We are very heavily booked at this time of year so unfortunately there are limited options to transfer bookings," the alert read. "However, we do have capacity on Saturday evening if you are able to travel earlier."

More details are available on the Interislander website.

It comes as bad weather has disrupted the summer plans of people in Northland and Coromandel.

