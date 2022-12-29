South Auckland church shooting: Man arrested, charged with murder

Police standing in front of the Seventh Day Adventist Community Church in Papatoetoe. (Source: 1News)

A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after the fatal shooting of a Mongrel Mob member in the car park of a South Auckland church.

Daniel Eliu, a notorious Mongrel Mob member, was shot dead outside the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Puhinui Rd, in Manukau, on Saturday, December 17.

The 46-year-old had been at a gathering for people who were looking to turn their lives around.

Eliu, who had links to the Head Hunters, had a history of violent crimes, it has been reported.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison for a 2006 offence of wounding to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to a kidnapping of a suspected "nark". Eliu held down a man while an associate attacked the victim with a Stanley knife.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa'amanuia Va'aelua has previously said "the victim was deliberately targeted".

"Police continue to make enquiries to identify others involved in the fatal shooting," Va'aelua said in a statement today.

The arrested man is set to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, referencing file number 221217/6485, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.