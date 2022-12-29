South Auckland church shooting: Man arrested, charged with murder

3:42pm
|
1News
Police standing in front of the Seventh Day Adventist Community Church in Papatoetoe.

Police standing in front of the Seventh Day Adventist Community Church in Papatoetoe. (Source: 1News)

A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after the fatal shooting of a Mongrel Mob member in the car park of a South Auckland church.

Daniel Eliu, a notorious Mongrel Mob member, was shot dead outside the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Puhinui Rd, in Manukau, on Saturday, December 17.

The 46-year-old had been at a gathering for people who were looking to turn their lives around.

Eliu, who had links to the Head Hunters, had a history of violent crimes, it has been reported.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison for a 2006 offence of wounding to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to a kidnapping of a suspected "nark". Eliu held down a man while an associate attacked the victim with a Stanley knife.

Read More

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa'amanuia Va'aelua has previously said "the victim was deliberately targeted".

"Police continue to make enquiries to identify others involved in the fatal shooting," Va'aelua said in a statement today.

The arrested man is set to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, referencing file number 221217/6485, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Funds flow for kids orphaned in Western Australia crash

2:06

Funds flow for kids orphaned in Western Australia crash

32 mins ago

Man critical after paragliding accident in Manukau Heads

Man critical after paragliding accident in Manukau Heads

46 mins ago

Fire at hotel casino on Cambodia border kills at least 10

Fire at hotel casino on Cambodia border kills at least 10

7:04pm

Kids reunited with parents missing hours after jet skiing off Aus coast

Kids reunited with parents missing hours after jet skiing off Aus coast

6:58pm

1 dead, 2 injured after two-vehicle crash in Wairau Valley

1 dead, 2 injured after two-vehicle crash in Wairau Valley

6:32pm

US will require Covid-19 testing for travellers from China

2:18

US will require Covid-19 testing for travellers from China
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Man arrested after breaking into home, pointing firearm at residents

Man who died at Auckland's Goat Island was a US tourist

Homicide investigation after death of Invercargill assault victim

Person cut out of vehicle in Auckland crash