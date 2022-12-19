Man shot dead in Auckland church carpark named

37 mins ago
|
1News
Daniel Eliu, 46.

Daniel Eliu, 46. (Source: Supplied)

Police have named the man shot dead outside an Auckland church on Saturday as Daniel Eliu, a Notorious Mongrel Mob member who had been at a gathering for people who were looking to turn their lives around.

The 46-year-old was shot dead on Saturday morning outside the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Puhinui Road in Manukau.

Eliu, who had links to the Head Hunters, had a history of violent crimes, it has been reported.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison for a 2006 offence of wounding to cause grievous bodily harm, in relation to a kidnapping of a suspected "nark". Eliu held down a man while an associate attacked the victim with a Stanley knife.

It left the victim with wounds on his chest, arm and face.

Read More

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va'aelua said on Saturday the shooting appeared to be "an isolated incident, as the victim was deliberately targeted".

Eliu was reportedly at the church for a sharing session run by the Grace Foundation, a charity that helps rehabilitate and reintegrate people coming out of prison into the community.

Police said the investigation into Eliu's death is ongoing.

As of Monday morning, no one had yet been arrested over the incident.

