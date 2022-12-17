1 dead in shooting at South Auckland church

6:17pm
|
1News
Police responding to the incident in Manukau this morning. (Source: 1News)

One person is dead after reports of a shooting at a church in Auckland's Manukau this morning.

In a statement, police said it received reports at 10am that a person had been shot.

"The first officers on the scene administered urgent first aid but sadly the person died," Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va'aelua said today in a statement.

"Police are following positive lines of inquiry to locate the offender, and the people who were present at the church are assisting police with enquiries.

"Police are also collecting CCTV footage from the church and at this early stage this is proving to be very helpful."

He said the shooting "appears be an isolated incident, as the victim was deliberately targeted".

Police standing in front of the Seventh Day Adventist Community Church in Papatoetoe. (Source: 1News)

The Seventh Day Adventist Church on Puhinui Rd could be seen cordoned off. A police Eagle helicopter could also be seen circling the area. Armed police were present at a nearby intersection.

Churchgoers leaving the church told 1News that the service had continued while emergency services were called to the road outside the building.

Meanwhile, a neighbour said she was asleep and woke up to "chaos" as police and ambulances swarmed the area.

St John said in a statement that it was notified of the incident at around 10am.

An armed police officer standing near the incident. (Source: 1News)

"Hato Hone St John... responded two ambulances, one manager and two rapid response vehicles. We were not required for transportation."

Patched Mongrel Mob members could also be seen outside the church.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 105, referencing file number 221217/6485, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

