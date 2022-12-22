Scene of Auckland church shooting turned from pain to joy

20 mins ago
|
1News

A church in Auckland's Papatoetoe that was the scene of a violent murder on Saturday was once again a source of hope and joy today.

The Seventh Day Adventist Community Church, partnered with KidzFirst, handed out food parcels and presents to families struggling to make this Christmas a magical one.

"We're just sharing a bit of cheer with all the whānaus who are missing out for Christmas," one young volunteer said.

Last year they helped out 250 families with their gift-giving initiative - this year, more than 600.

"The need is endless," said Dave Letele of Buttabean Motivation.

Read More

"To be honest, my inbox is full. As soon as we start posting [that] we're doing this, boom."

Pastor Andrew Hoeflich said the violence on Saturday was "a shock for everybody" when it happened.

"But today?" he said, "Can I just say that it's a new day, it's a new day and a new blessing for everyone today."

New ZealandAucklandReligionCrime and Justice

