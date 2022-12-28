Two dead in crashes yesterday, holiday road toll climbs to 4

Two people have died in crashes in the North Island, one in Ōpōtiki and another in Tikipunga.

Police said they were called to the scene in Ōpōtiki around 1.15pm yesterday after a car collided with a fence.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway but initial inquiries indicate the crash is the result of a medical event.

Police are yet to confirm if this crash contributes to the holiday road toll.

The second accident happened in Tikipunga, Northland at around 8.50pm.

Police said they were called to the scene on Puna Rere Drive where a vehicle had flipped.

Three people were involved and of those, one has minor injuries and the other was uninjured.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area and diversions were in place at Te Hononga Street and Denby Crescent.

The holiday road toll is now four.