Child critical after being hit by car in Auckland's Manurewa

1:54pm
1News
A child is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Auckland's Manurewa today.

Police said a vehicle collided with a child at a residential address at Coxhead Road at around 12pm.

St John sent two ambulances to the scene and transported the child to Starship Hospital in a critical condition.

A neighbour told 1News they heard the crash and ran out to help. People were screaming and a dozen people came together to lift the car and pull the child out before conducting CPR, the neighbour said.

Police and the Serious Crash Unit are at the scene.

