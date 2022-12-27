Child critical after being hit by car in Auckland's Manurewa

A child is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Auckland's Manurewa today.

Police said a vehicle collided with a child at a residential address at Coxhead Road at around 12pm.

St John sent two ambulances to the scene and transported the child to Starship Hospital in a critical condition.

A neighbour told 1News they heard the crash and ran out to help. People were screaming and a dozen people came together to lift the car and pull the child out before conducting CPR, the neighbour said.

Police and the Serious Crash Unit are at the scene.