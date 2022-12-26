Homicide inquiry after young woman killed in Auckland crash

Emergency services at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene. (Source: 1News)

Police have launched a homicide inquiry into a crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway that killed a 19-year-old woman overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.30 this morning.

The road was closed for some time at the Puhinui and SH20B onramp and also the Roscommon Rd and Cavendish Drive onramp.

Police are appealing for help from the public and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed it.

"We are appealing to any witnesses with dash cameras to review their footage and contact us if they have any imagery that may assist with our investigation," Field Crime Manager Counties Manukau, Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said.

The crash brings the holiday road toll to three.

