Teen woman arrested for assaulting police during meth bust

Source: 1News

An 18-year-old woman was arrested for assaulting police during a meth bust at a rural property north of Auckland on Tuesday.

Rifle seized in Warkworth raid.

Rifle seized in Warkworth raid.

Police said the methamphetamine operation was located at a Warkworth property as part of its Operation Cobalt investigations.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said the raid located a number of items of interest.

"Police located a rifle and various rounds of ammunition along with equipment and precursor substances used in manufacturing methamphetamine," he said.

During the search warrant, an 18-year-old woman was also arrested for obstruction and assaults police.

