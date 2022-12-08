Teen woman arrested for assaulting police during meth bust

An 18-year-old woman was arrested for assaulting police during a meth bust at a rural property north of Auckland on Tuesday.
Police said the methamphetamine operation was located at a Warkworth property as part of its Operation Cobalt investigations.
Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said the raid located a number of items of interest.
"Police located a rifle and various rounds of ammunition along with equipment and precursor substances used in manufacturing methamphetamine," he said.
During the search warrant, an 18-year-old woman was also arrested for obstruction and assaults police.