17-year-old arrested over Christchurch park assault

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in relation to a serious assault that occurred in Barrington Park, Christchurch on Saturday.

Barrington Park, Christchurch. (Source: Google Maps)

The assault occurred in the park at around 9pm on Saturday and police released an image of the alleged offender yesterday.

The teen will appear in the Christchurch Youth Court today. Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time the assault occurred.

If you have CCTV, dash-cam footage, or any other information that could assist the investigation team, contact police.

