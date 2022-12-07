Christchurch park assault: Police release image of man

Source: 1News

Police have released an image of a man they are hoping to identify after a woman was assaulted at a Christchurch park on Saturday night.

Man police are seeking after Christchurch park assault.

Man police are seeking after Christchurch park assault. (Source: Supplied)

It comes as a woman was assaulted around 9pm on Saturday, near the alleyway to Sugden Street at Barrington Park.

"Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as part of our inquiries into a serious assault in Barrington Park last week," police said in a statement this morning.

"The victim is continuing to recover and is being supported by family and friends."

Barrington Park, Christchurch.

Barrington Park, Christchurch. (Source: Google Maps)

Police are also still appealing for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or any relevant information to come forward.

