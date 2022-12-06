Police seek leads after woman assaulted at Christchurch park

Source: 1News

Police are seeking help from the public after a woman was assaulted at a Christchurch park on Saturday night.

Barrington Park, Christchurch.

Barrington Park, Christchurch. (Source: Google Maps)

Police say the assault happened about 9pm at Barrington Park, near the alleyway to Sugden St.

"This was a traumatic ordeal and the victim is receiving support from family and friends," Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said.

Police are asking for anyone with CCTV, dashcam footage, or any other relevant information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

