Auckland school lockdown ends after gun reportedly fired nearby

An Auckland primary school went into lockdown this morning after a gun was reportedly fired at a nearby address.

Tamaki Primary.

Tamaki Primary. (Source: Google Maps)

Tāmaki Primary said it was in a "legitimate lockdown over a nearby incident" on its website.

Police said officers responded to "reports of a firearm allegedly being discharged at a residential property on Coates Crescent" around 9.25am.

"As a precaution, a nearby school was placed into lockdown and this has since been lifted.

"Police are currently speaking to those involved however there are no injuries to report in relation to this incident."

A worker at the nearby Tripoli Road Superette told 1News there were armed police outside the shop, however they have moved on.

They said that the police helicopter had been present but they can no longer hear it.

Customers told them they believe spikes have been laid.

Another person in the area said they "saw a person hold and point a gun at someone else".

