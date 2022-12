A motorcyclist has died in hospital following a serious crash in South Auckland on Friday night.

The crash occurred at 6.50pm on Friday on Saleyards Rd and involved a motorcycle and a parked car.

The motorcyclist was taken to Auckland Hospital at the time in a critical condition.

He died in hospital yesterday, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and the man’s death will be referred to the Coroner.