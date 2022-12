One person has been critically injured following a crash in South Auckland this evening.

Emergency services are at the scene on Saleyards Rd in Ōtāhuhu.

Police say they were alerted to the crash about 6.50pm.

One person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.