No charges laid yet after car rolls off cliff in East Auckland

No charges have been laid yet after a car rolled off a cliff in East Auckland's Musick Point yesterday afternoon.

The car that rolled off Musick Point. (Source: Ness Fletcher.)

The incident occurred at 5.30pm at the popular East Auckland reserve. The car rolled off the cliff into the water below.

One person was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

"Police are speaking to those involved, and our enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash,” a police spokesperson said on Monday.

"At this stage no charges have been laid."

Police say they are not immediately aware of any other incidents that occurred near the location, amid claims the driver had been doing burnouts before the incident.

An East Auckland resident, Kelly, told 1News she saw about "nine cop cars" race through Highland Park.

"We parked down at the Musick Point end of Bucklands Beach and saw a group of police talking to a young family.

Police at the scene. (Source: Ness Fletcher.)

"The lady had come over and told me what had happened - that a car was doing burnouts up the top of the cliff and lost control and went over."

Police said that if any residents of the area are feeling unsafe, they should call 111.