'I asked if they were dead' - Car rolls off cliff in Auckland

A car has rolled off a cliff at East Auckland's Musick Point this evening, two people were recovered - one sent to Middlemore Hospital with moderate injuries.

The car that rolled off Musick Point. (Source: Ness Fletcher.)

Musick Point is a popular East Auckland Reserve. Auckland Council says it provides "spectacular views from some of the best-preserved pohutukawa cliffs remaining in Auckland".

In a statement this evening, police said they were notified of a vehicle that had gone off a cliff near Musick Point Road around 5:30pm.

"Two people have been located by police on the beach and do not appear to be injured.

"They are being transported to be assessed by Ambulance staff."

In a statement St John said it was "notified at 17:29 and responded one rapid response and one ambulance. We transported one patient with moderate injuries to Middlemore hospital".

Fire and Emergency was also called to the crash. Two fire trucks attended and had left by 6.12pm.

A local resident told 1News “the guys got out of the car and then the police boat picked them up and then dropped them off at Bucklands beach to the waiting cops”.

“But all the ambulances were up on the cliff and didn’t come down. One guy was holding his arm and had a bit of blood on the back of his head other guy was totally unscathed.”

An East Auckland resident, Kelly, said she saw about "nine cop cars" race through Highland Park and her and two others decided to follow and see what was happening.

"We parked down at the Musick Point end of Bucklands Beach and saw a group of police talking to a young family.

"The lady had come over and told me what had happened - that a car was doing burnouts up the top of the cliff and lost control and went over."

Police at the scene. (Source: Ness Fletcher.)

Kelly said she approached police. "I asked if they were dead," she said.

"The police boat pulled in right in front of me. They put the ladder out and these two guys sheepishly walked off the boat.

"I said, hello boys....bloody wasting police time.

"I just thought 'you idiots'.

"One guy looked like he had a broken arm, it was dangling - it looked dislocated and he had cuts to the back of his head."

She said the "the other guy had a cut on his head as well".

"What panicked me the most is that families picnic at the beach where that car landed, under the cliff. Imagine if they had been hit."

"I hope they lose their license and get a fine for it."

National's Transport spokesperson and MP for East Auckland's Pakuranga, Simeon Brown, told 1News someone could have died.

Simeon Brown. (Source: Supplied)

"This is an awful incident. I'm glad that it appears that everyone is ok and that there are no serious injuries or loss of life, which could have easily happened.

"I'm incredibly grateful for our emergency services who responded so quickly to this incident and to those in the community who reported it."