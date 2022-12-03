White Ferns decimate Bangladesh in T20 series opener

The White Ferns have claimed their biggest-ever T20 international win after handing Bangladesh a crushing 132-run thumping in the opening game of their series in Christchurch.

The White Ferns celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh. (Source: Photosport)

With the unpredictable whether that plagued the Black Caps' series against India holding off, the White Ferns won the toss and elected to bat, getting off to a positive start with openers Sophie Devine [45 off 34 balls] and Suzie Bates [41 off 33] setting the tempo in an 84-run first wicket partnership.

The pair were eventually dismissed in the middle of the innings, allowing Melie Kerr to add 27 before Maddy Green [36* off 23] and Lea Tahuhu [13* off 9] closed out the innings.

That saw the White Ferns defending 164/3 and it quickly became apparent it would be more than enough with the New Zealand bowling attack simply too much for the Bangladesh bats on the night.

Tahuhu and Hayley Jensen tore apart the visiting batting order, leading Bangladesh to a catastrophic collapse as they were all out for just 32 runs - their second-lowest score in T20.

Tahuhu finished with career best figures of 4-6 while Jansen picked up 3-8 as the pair put Bangladesh under pressure early.

The second of three T20s is in Dunedin on Sunday.