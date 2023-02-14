Cricket
1News

'It's embarrassing' - White Ferns collapse again at World Cup

44 mins ago
South Africa celebrate the dismissal of Suzie Bates at the T20 World Cup.

South Africa celebrate the dismissal of Suzie Bates at the T20 World Cup. (Source: Getty)

The White Ferns' Women's T20 World Cup campaign has taken another hit after suffering a blowout loss to hosts South Africa this morning.

New Zealand went down by 65 runs in Paarl, scoring just 67 runs in their chase.

Having restricted South Africa to 132/6, the Kiwi bats failed to fire yet again as both openers - Bernadine Bezuidenhout and Suzie Bates - were dismissed for ducks.

In the end, only three batters managed to reach double figures in the chase with captain Sophie Devine top-scoring for New Zealand with just 16 runs.

It meant the White Ferns beat their unwanted record from Sunday in scoring their lowest total at a T20 World Cup, and it's their second lowest total against any opponent in T20s.

Devine was blunt with her assessment after the game.

"They completely outplayed us today and were deserved winners so congrats to them. To be honest, it's embarrassing. I can't really say much else apart from that," Devine said.

"We've trained well and put in all the work behind the scenes and then to come out and perform like that two nights in a row is simply not good enough for international cricket.

"I thought it was a competitive score but we always have the belief that we can chase down any score. I thought the wicket was slightly better than it was last game. So for us, again it was just disappointing."

Devine said the team would "have some serious looks in the mirror and some pretty harsh discussions" ahead of their next game against Bangladesh on Saturday.

"We've got to let our emotions out. We've got a couple of days before our next game and we've got to let it out. We can't hold onto it and then we have to move on. Tomorrow will be a really important day for us.

"I think we need to step away from the cricket field and the training field and have some time away because tonight's performance and the other night was not good enough. It's harsh and sport is bloody hard. But we have to bounce back."

CricketWomen's SportCricket World Cup

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Czech footballer comes out as gay - 'I no longer want to hide'

Czech footballer comes out as gay - 'I no longer want to hide'

5 mins ago

Full video: National emergency declared, minister speaks to media

Full video: National emergency declared, minister speaks to media

5 mins ago

Live: National state of emergency declared

3:00

Live: National state of emergency declared

7 mins ago

'No effort will be spared' following national emergency declaration

'No effort will be spared' following national emergency declaration

10 mins ago

Video captures U-Haul moving truck on New York City rampage

0:21

Video captures U-Haul moving truck on New York City rampage

21 mins ago

Jamieson ruled out of England Test series with back injury

Jamieson ruled out of England Test series with back injury
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Inside knowledge could help White Ferns in T20 World Cup opener

Devine makes successful return in final World Cup warm-up match

Sophie Devine close to White Ferns return on eve of World Cup

Devine captain of ICC team of the year, Phillips makes T20 squad