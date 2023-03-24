Mitchell, Kerr take top honours at NZ Cricket Awards

Daryl Mitchell and Amelia Kerr have taken top honours at the New Zealand Cricket Awards last night, with the pair being recognised as the country's outstanding men's and women's cricketers of the year.

Mitchell was recognised for a stand-out year across the board but especially at Test level, where he scored four centuries and played a leading hand in the Black Caps' last ball win against Sri Lanka recently.

He finished the year with 913 Test runs at an average of 70.23, including a high score of 190 against England at Trent Bridge. He surpassed 50 nine times from 16 Test innings.

Daryl Mitchell won the Sir Richard Hadlee medal for best men's cricketer of the year. (Source: Photosport)

Kerr became the first player to be awarded the new Debbie Hockley Medal for the most outstanding women's cricketer of the year, while she also won the women's international T20 player of the year.

The leg-spinning all-rounder was her T20I team’s second-highest run-scorer with 423 runs at 32.53 and equal second-highest wicket-taker with 17 at 20.41, achieved with an economy rate of 5.52. She also averaged 40.66 with the bat in ODIs.

Suzie Bates was named women's ODI player of the year after striking three half centuries against the West Indies and Bangladesh, including a high score of 93 not out and averaging 55.55 for the year.

Black Caps wicketkeeper Tom Blundell was named Test player of the year after a stellar season.

Blundell scored 849 runs at 60.64 including two centuries and six half centuries.

Black Caps captain Tim Southee won the Winsor Cup for first-class bowling, after taking 32 Test wickets and moving past Daniel Vettori to become New Zealand's second highest Test wicket taker to Sir Richard Hadlee.

Glenn Phillips was named the men's international T20 player of the year, having scored 740 runs at 38.94 at an impressive strike rate of 148.89.

Michael Bracewell won the men's ODI player of the year after scoring 510 runs at 42.50, including two breathtaking centuries: an unbeaten 127 off 82 balls against Ireland and 140 off 78 against India. Bracewell also took 14 wickets at an economy of 5.32.

Dean Foxcroft was named both men's domestic player of the year and men's Super Smash player of the year, while Kate Anderson was named women's domestic player of the year and women's Super Smash player of the year.

2023 NZC Awards winners

Debbie Hockley Medal: Melie Kerr

Sir Richard Hadlee Medal: Daryl Mitchell

Bert Sutcliffe Medal for Outstanding Services to Cricket: Heath Mills, chief executive NZCPA

Women’s ODI Player of the Year: Suzie Bates

Men’s ODI Player of the Year: Michael Bracewell

Women’s T20I Player of the Year: Melie Kerr

Men’s T20I Player of the Year: Glenn Phillips

Test Player of the Year: Tom Blundell

Women’s Domestic Player of the Year: Kate Anderson (Canterbury Magicians)

Men’s Domestic Player of the Year: Dean Foxcroft (Otago Volts)

Women’s Super Smash Player of the Year: Kate Anderson (Canterbury Magicians)

Men’s Super Smash Player of the Year: Dean Foxcroft (Otago Volts)

The Redpath Cup for men’s first-class batting: Daryl Mitchell

The Ruth Martin Cup for women’s domestic batting: Kate Anderson (Canterbury Magicians)

The Winsor Cup for men’s first-class bowling: Tim Southee

The Phyl Blackler Cup for women’s domestic bowling: Gabby Sullivan (Canterbury Magicians)

G.J. Gardner Homes New Zealand Umpire of the Year: Chris Brown