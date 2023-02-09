Cricket
Devine makes successful return in final World Cup warm-up match

10:06am
Sophie Devine plays a shot against the West Indies.

Sophie Devine plays a shot against the West Indies. (Source: Photosport)

Captain Sophie Devine has eased concerns around the stress fracture in her foot with a successful return to play in the White Ferns' final warm-up match before the T20 Cricket World Cup.

Devine has been noticeably absent for the majority of the White Ferns' build-up in South Africa but opened the batting overnight and scored 14 runs from 15 deliveries.

In fact, she combined with Bernadine Bezuidenhout for a 33-run first-wicket partnership but the pair were dismissed in successive balls to finish the fifth over.

With Suzie Bates taking the top Kiwi score with 36, New Zealand were restricted to 114/9 from their 20 overs which England easily chased down in the 14th over of their chase with five wickets to spare.

Regardless, Devine took positives from the match after going through "a bit of a process" to get back playing again.

"I think it probably shows all of the work that has gone in behind the scenes with all the staff to make sure that I can get through, so really pleasing signs heading into the first game."

Devine said despite having a limited role in their build-up, she believed her side's preparation for the World Cup should give them confidence for their opening game against tournament favourites Australia on Sunday morning.

"I think we're pretty clear around that starting 11 and what that is going to look like but also how we need to play to make sure that we win consistently in this tournament."

