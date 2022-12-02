World Cup chaos: Germany out, Japan top group by beating Spain

The FIFA World Cup has thrown up more dramatic results this morning with Japan topping Group E, and four-time champions Germany eliminated.

Japan took down Spain 2-1 to finish at the top of the pool, ending any chance the Germans had of getting out of the group, having suffered their own upset loss to the Blue Samurai earlier in the tournament.

Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind to take the win with Ao Tanaka scoring the winning goal from close range.

It took about two minutes for video review officials to confirm the ball hadn't gone out of bounds before the goal.

Álvaro Morata scored first for Spain in the 11th minute at Khalifa International Stadium, but Japan rallied after halftime. Ritsu Doan equalized in the 48th with a left-footed shot from outside the box, and Tanaka added the second three minutes later.

Ritsu Doan, left, celebrates with teammate Kaoru Mitoma after scoring against Spain. (Source: Associated Press)

However with the both Group E games being played concurrently, Germany were unsure of the action unfolding in the Japan-Spain match as they played against Costa Rica.

The Germans beat Costa Rica 4-2 to put them on even points with Spain in the pool, but Spain's 7-0 thrashing of the same side last week means they go through second in the pool on goal difference.

Following this morning's earlier games in Group F - which saw Belgium eliminated and Morocco top Group F - it means another two fixtures have been locked in for the round of 16.

Japan will play Croatia in one knockout fixture while Morocco will take on Spain.

- Additional reporting by the Associated Press