'Oracle animals' predict Women's World Cup results

8:35pm

World Cup winners are tougher to pick than a broken nose, but what if you had the help of an oracle animal?

In recent years it has become more popular for them to predict the outcomes of World Cup matches.

Between 2006 and 2012 Nelly the elephant correctly predicted 30 out of 33 FIFA World Cup matches.

During the Rugby World Cup 2011, Sonny Wool correctly predicted all of the All Blacks' results.

Most famous though was Paul the oracle octopus who correctly predicted 12 out of 14 FIFA World Cup matches in 2010. After the quarter-final prediction when Paul correctly picked that Argentina would lose to Germany, the South Americans threatened to kill the octopus and put him in a paella.

Ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup's kick-off in Auckland, Seven Sharp's Rhiannon McCall put a retired racehorse, an alpaca, and a Kunekune pig to the test to see if a football clairvoyant is among them.

Check out their predictions to see if they come through by watching the video above.

