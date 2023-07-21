Die-hard Costa Rica football fans hope to bring flavour to capital

Costa Rica’s fanatical football fan group Subite Al Chunche has arrived in Wellington ahead of their country’s FIFA World Cup opener tonight.

The group of 10 are internet sensations, with a large following, and have been travelling across the globe to World Cup matches since 2010.

This is the first time they’ve followed their women’s team.

For tonight’s match between Costa Rica and Spain, they’re taking a drum-kit they purchased from Facebook marketplace, and have been given special permission by FIFA to take their drums into the stadium.

“We’ll be playing the drums and livening up the atmosphere and hopefully bringing that Costa Rican flavour to New Zealand,” said Sebastian Castro Sasso.

The group's name was inspired by Mauricio Montero, a famous Costa Rican footballer with the nickname El Cunche, or The Thing.

They even have a car that is specially ‘baptised’ for each World Cup adventure that the group undertakes.

“The Cunche is the spirit that sheds its skin for every World Cup so the car changes, but the spirit remains.”

Sebastian has a tattoo of all the cars they’ve travelled in - his most recent one included the map of New Zealand on his calf.

Subite Al Chunche gained popularity after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil for their extreme acts of fandom which have been watched by the likes of international football star Lionel Messi.

For this year’s World Cup, they hope to draw attention to the inequalities faced by female athletes - especially in underdeveloped countries.

“Whatever happens we’re really proud of them because we know their efforts and we know the inequalities we still have within female soccer,” said Carme Salleras.

The die-hard fans want nothing more than to see Costa Rica face New Zealand in the final.

By Caitlin Clarke