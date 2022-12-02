New leads in search for missing Auckland man John Mills

Police are "following up multiple lines of inquiry" as a result of a recent search for missing Auckland man John Mills.

John Mills. (Source: Supplied)

The 52-year-old, described as around 178cm tall and of medium build, has been missing from his Mount Roskill home since June.

His car, a blue Nissan Pulsar with license plate YD4731, was last seen in the Waikato.

John Mills' car. (Source: Supplied)

Police searched an area off Cambridge Rd in Hamilton's Hillcrest on Wednesday.

"Police are now following up multiple lines of inquiry as a result of the search," Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said today.

"We are working hard to piece together what happened to Mr Mills in the lead up to his disappearance."

Police searching for missing man John Mills. (Source: NZ Police)

Smith reiterated the call for anyone with information on Mills' disappearance to come forward.

"We are keen to hear from anyone with information, regardless of how small you may think it is."

