New search for man missing from Auckland home since June

Source: 1News

Police will be searching new "locations of interest" in the hunt for missing Auckland man John Mills.

John Mills.

John Mills. (Source: Supplied)

The 52-year-old has been missing from his Mount Roskill home since June of this year.

"His car, a blue Nissan Pulsar with the registration YD4731, was last seen in the Waikato area," Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said this morning.

"Through our investigation efforts we have identified several locations of interest, including an area off Cambridge Road in Hillcrest, which members of the police specialist search team will be searching today."

John Mills' car.

John Mills' car. (Source: Supplied)

Read More

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Parents refusing vaccinated blood for baby's surgery appear in court

2

Jonah Hill files petition to legally change his name

3

'Heads up' - Risk of thunderstorms, hail around NZ

4

Nigerian stowaways found on ship's rudder in Canary Islands

5

US court orders ban on New Zealand exports of several fish species

6

1.8m Kiwi phone numbers potentially exposed in WhatsApp data scrape

Latest Stories

'Heads up' - Risk of thunderstorms, hail around NZ

Parents refusing vaccinated blood for baby's surgery appear in court

Suitcase murder accused keeps name secret, remanded in custody

Ardern pushes back at 'similar age' question in Finland PM conference

The Block NZ postponed until 2024 due to housing market

Related Stories

Parents refusing vaccinated blood for baby's surgery appear in court

Suitcase murder accused keeps name secret, remanded in custody

Parents refuse vaccinated donor blood for sick baby's surgery

Suitcase murder suspect to appear in court today