New search for man missing from Auckland home since June

Police will be searching new "locations of interest" in the hunt for missing Auckland man John Mills.

John Mills. (Source: Supplied)

The 52-year-old has been missing from his Mount Roskill home since June of this year.

"His car, a blue Nissan Pulsar with the registration YD4731, was last seen in the Waikato area," Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said this morning.

"Through our investigation efforts we have identified several locations of interest, including an area off Cambridge Road in Hillcrest, which members of the police specialist search team will be searching today."

John Mills' car. (Source: Supplied)

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.