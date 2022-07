Police are seeking information on 51-year-old John Mills, who has been missing from his Mount Roskill home for six weeks.

John Mills. (Source: NZ Police)

Mills' car, a blue Nissan Pulsar with the registration YD4371, was last seen in the Waikato area, police said.

His family is concerned about his wellbeing and are hoping to see him return.

Anyone with information on Mills or his car has been urged to contact Hamilton police.