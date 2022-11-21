New information on 2018 Hawke's Bay homicide to be revealed

Hawke’s Bay Police investigating the 2018 homicide of Hastings man Eddie Peters are encouraging people to watch tomorrow night’s Cold Case on TVNZ1 when new information will be revealed.

Peters, 45, was found collapsed and bleeding on the driveway of a family member’s home on Diaz Drive, Flaxmere, just after midnight on Thursday 16 November 2018. He had been violently beaten and died eight days later in Wellington Hospital.

“Eddie had spent the afternoon and evening further along Diaz Drive at the tangi for an old friend, a senior member of the Mongrel Mob. He wasn’t a gang member himself but went to the tangi to pay his respects," said Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene of Hawke’s Bay CIB in a statement tonight.

“We know that Eddie left there at about 11.30pm. He was attacked by one or more people further along Diaz Drive. The reasons as to why this happened are not entirely clear, but we need people to speak up and tell us what they know and who was involved.

“There are people who have information, and maybe saw what happened but are reluctant to talk with us. This was a serious assault which led to a man’s death. Eddie’s whānau continue to grieve for their loved father and friend.

“We’re hoping new details and fresh information will help us get the answers they need," Keene said.

