Extradition trial date set in S Korea for suitcase murder suspect

The extradition hearing for the woman arrested over the deaths of two children is due to happen on November 14, according to Korean reports.

South Korea has initiated a court review on whether to extradite a 42-year-old woman facing murder charges from New Zealand. (Source: Associated Press)

The woman, 42, was arrested by Korean authorities in the city of Ulsan after the bodies of two primary school aged children were found in suitcases in Auckland's Clendon Park on August 11.

The arrest warrant was issued by the Korean courts after a request by New Zealand police under the extradition treaty between New Zealand and the Republic of Korea (South Korea).

In August, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said the children, a boy and a girl, had been dead for a number of years before they were discovered.

The bodies of the children were discovered by an Auckland family who purchased them unseen from a storage locker auction.

That family had nothing to do with the deaths.