The best parts of the country to view tonight's blood moon

The best place to view the blood moon tonight is in the lower North Island and in parts of the south, 1News meteorologist Dan Corbett says.

The total lunar eclipse will be visible in our skies for the last time until 2025.

The phenomenon occurs when the Earth's shadow covers the moon.

The shadow of the Earth will start moving across the surface of the moon just after 10pm on November 8, Stardome says.

The full eclipse will begin at 11.16pm, when the red hue will be most visible, before reaching maximum eclipse at midnight.

The period of total eclipse will last for 1 hour and 25 minutes, before reaching its maximum peak at 11.59pm.

But getting a glimpse of the blood moon's vibrant hues will depend on where you are.

An area of high pressure over parts of the country means cloud cover could block your view, Corbett said.

People in Northland, Auckland down towards the Bay of Plenty may not be able to take in the spectacle thanks to those pesky clouds and possible showers.

Those in Fiordland and Southland may also have trouble taking in the sights.

But if you're in Taranaki down to the lower North Island, and Christchurch right through to Dunedin, you're in luck.

"It's really further north, further south, not looking so good unless you can do kind of a cloud dance to clear the clouds to see it," Corbett said.

"Get a chance, get out there and see it. If you miss it, next one is 2025."

The next lunar eclipses will take place in March and September 2025.





Timeline

10.09pm: Partial eclipse begins. You will see the shadow of the Earth moving across the surface of the Moon.

11.16pm: Full eclipse begins. All of the Moon is now in Earth’s shadow. This is when the red colour will be most noticeable.

11.59pm: Maximum eclipse. Red colour will peak.

12.41pm: Full eclipse ends. The Moon begins moving out of the Earth’s shadow.

1.49am: Partial eclipse ends.