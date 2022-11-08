Deep cultural significance in blood moon event for Māori

Isobel Prasad
By Isobel Prasad, Te Karere Producer
Source: Te Karere

From tonight Kiwis across Aotearoa will get the chance to capture the world's last lunar eclipse until 2025.

This event occurs when the moon, earth and sun are aligned, giving the moon a red tinge. Astro photographer and educator Josh Aoraki is hoping the weather clears up in time for the event.

"I think a lot of us will be disappointed looking at the grey sky, but there seems to be quite a few places around the motu which are going to get clear skies tonight."

Commonly known as a blood moon, the event holds great significance within te ao Māori. Speaking to Te Karere, Māori astronomer professor Rangi Matamua said that this is a time to be careful and cautious.

"He wā tēnei kia tūpato tātou [te tangata] ki ngā āhuatanga o te taiao (This is a time for us to be extra aware of the things that happen around our envrionment).

"Ka kite tātou I tēnei āhuatanga I tēnei pō, ko Whiro e pakanga ana ki te marama… kia pō te ao" (We will observe tonight, Whiro, the god of darkness, trying to fight the moonlight)."

Aoraki said the lunar eclipse will be a long process, which will begin about 9pm, before reaching its peak at midnight.

