Last blood moon until 2025 to grace the skies next Tuesday

The world's last total lunar eclipse until 2025 will be visible from midnight next Tuesday.

Blood supermoon on May 26, 2021. By John Kirley, Stardome.

A lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon, occurs when the moon moves into Earth's shadow.

The shadow of the Earth will start moving across the surface of the moon just after 10pm on November 8 Stardome says.

The full eclipse will begin at 11.16pm, when the red hue will be most visible, before reaching maximum eclipse at midnight.

What causes a lunar eclipse?

"Because this is a total lunar eclipse, where the moon is fully in the earth's shadow, we expect it to appear a rusty red, orange or copper colour over the midnight hour," Stardome astronomer Rob Davison said.

The period of total eclipse will last for 1h 25m, before reaching its maximum peak at 11.59pm.

"Because it's midnight, the moon will be pretty high in the sky, which will make it easy to view for the vast majority of people."

