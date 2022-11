One person has died after a serious crash between a truck and a ute in Otago this morning, police said.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The crash was reported to police at around 6.15am today on Waihola Highway (SH1) near Milburn.

The driver of the ute died at the scene, police said.

State Highway 1 remains closed between Waihola and Milburn.

Police have requested motorists to obey directions of emergency services in the area.