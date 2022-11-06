Kayak, fishing gear found in search for missing kayaker

An extensive search is under way for a missing kayaker in the Firth of Thames.

Kayak file image. (Source: istock.com)

The man set out from Kaiaua at around 3pm yesterday with the intention of fishing at the mussel farms.

His family reported him missing last night after he failed to return as expected.

Police located a kayak with fishing gear around five kilometres east of Ōrere Point in the Hauraki Gulf at approximately 6.30am this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coastguard has provided assistance with the search, which has involved the Eagle helicopter and a fixed wing aircraft.

Police are urgently seeking any information from anyone in the area who may be able to help locate the missing kayaker.