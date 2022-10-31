NZR to tighten security after streaker disrupts Black Ferns match

New Zealand Rugby has promised to tighten security for the remainder of the women’s World Cup after a streaker disrupted the Black Ferns’ quarter-final victory over Wales.

A streaker is tackled and forced to the ground by security during the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between New Zealand and Wales at Northland Events Centre. (Source: Getty)

The naked male ran on to the Northland Events Centre pitch in the 65th minute before being apprehended by security officials and escorted out of the stadium. Pictures taken by a Getty photographer appear to show the streaker being held on the ground.

In a statement, NZ Rugby said: “Precautions were taken to prevent security breaches, however in this rare instance we were unable to stop a pitch invader from accessing the field. Fortunately, vigilant security staff were able to apprehend the pitch invader promptly and escort them from the field without delay.

“Team and fan experience is our top priority and we will be redoubling our efforts following yesterday’s incident and security staff have already been briefed to remain extra vigilant at upcoming match days.

“It is disappointing that, despite efforts to ensure Rugby World Cup 2021 provides a family-friendly and inclusive match-day experience, the actions of an individual has drawn attention away from the incredible display of women’s rugby we witnessed during yesterday’s quarter-finals.”

As match day managers, NZ Rugby is responsible for all match day security at the World Cup.

The next World Cup fixtures are the France v New Zealand and England v Canada semifinals at Eden Park on Saturday.

The Black Ferns qualified after thrashing Wales 55-3 in Whangārei. France beat Italy 39-3 in the earlier match. Yesterday at Waitakere, England thrashed Australia 41-5, with Canada beating USA 32-11.