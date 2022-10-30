Black Ferns and France ready for 'dream' matchup in RWC semi-final

The Black Ferns World Cup winning equation is simple now. One down two to go.

Issues from their three pool games were ironed out against Wales in Whangārei, especially the Black Ferns set piece.

They completely dominated Wales at scrum and lineout time, something they’ve struggled to do this tournament.

“We had a huge focus on a set piece and wanted to have a kill mentality and I thought we did that,” co-captain Kennedy Simon said.

Sarah Hirini who crossed the line for a try was also pleased with her team’s unsung heroes who made an impact.

“Proud of our forward pack, they don’t get heaps of credit and they will probably never ever get the man of the match award. But when they’re doing stuff like that…our girls shine out the back," Hirini said.

One of those shining backs was Portia Woodman. How fitting that Woodman’s two tries took her to 20 tries in eight games - the most in a World Cup by any player.

Hirini jokingly says “It’s always about Portia.”

Following the match, Woodman also gave credit to her teammates for helping her achieve the feat.

“To score as many as I did, I guess is pretty cool. It’s what the girls do, all the mahi in the middle and I’m there to just finish it off,” Woodman said.

France now stands in the way of the Ferns and a shot at glory. Their relentless defence and dynamic forward pack was on display in their Quarter-final against Italy.

Hirini is looking forward to the challenge. “We are going to a semi-final in New Zealand against a French pack who have been dominating, I’m bloody stoked,” Hirini said.

Black Ferns assistant coach, Whitney Hansen says France’s girt will provide a tough task.

“I think our defence will be challenged like it hasn’t been so far, they’re incredibly physical.”

The Black Ferns attack on the other hand is growing as the tournament rolls on with nine unanswered tries ultimately sending Wales home.

“The confidence is growing each week and you can probably see that in our performance. We’re getting better and better,” Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge says.

French winger Joanna Grisez says her team is thrilled about the opportunity ahead.

"When you play rugby in New Zealand against New Zealand it’s a dream.”

It doesn’t get any bigger than a semi-final at Eden Park. Where the dream for one team will continue.