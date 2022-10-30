Canada win 'battle of the border' to book RWC semi-final vs England

Canada was rocked by an early try but rallied with four tries of its own to beat the United States 32-11 on Sunday, in a match styled “the battle of the border” to reach the final four.

McKinley Hunt of Canada celebrates her try against the USA. (Source: Photosport)

Joanna Kitlinski dived over in the ninth minute for a try which capped an early period of United States dominance.

Canada was shaken but gradually gained a foothold in the match and scored two tries to lead 12-8 by halftime. In wet and slushy conditions, field position was critical and both teams at times accentuated their kicking games.

The United States was strong on attack and the close inter-passing among its forwards in wet and slippery conditions was outstanding. It seemed to have scored again through Hope Rodgers who dived over the Canada line in the 28th minute. But the try was scratched on a TMO intervention and Canada took a 12-8 lead to halftime.

Canada had a strong set piece throughout the tournament and relied on it again Sunday but had trouble turning that set piece advantage into points on the scoreboard.

The United States also defended well, forcing Canada to work hard for points.

After halftime Paige Farries scored quickly to expand Canada's lead then, after an exchange of penalties, flyhalf Alex Tessier scored a try which pushed Canada 18 points clear at 29-11.

Canada captain Sophie de Goede landed a late penalty to broaden the scoreline.