'Serious concerns' for Auckland woman missing since Friday

There are "serious concerns" for a missing Auckland woman, last seen on Friday.

Aimee-Jane Smith, 21. (Source: 1News)

Aimee-Jane Smith was last seen in the early hours of Friday, September 30 in St Heliers - her family have not seen or heard from her since.

Police said they have made "extensive inquiries to locate" the 21-year-old but have been unsuccessful.

They are now urging anyone with information on Aimee-Jane’s whereabouts, or Aimee-Jane herself, to come forward.

"Her family, friends, and police have serious concerns for her welfare and want to make sure she is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen her to contact police immediately," police said.

Anyone with information has been urged to call 111, quoting event number 2209304710.