Phoenix teenager Alyssa Whinham added to Football Ferns squad

The Football Ferns have added Wellington Phoenix teen playmaker Alyssa Whinham to their ranks for next month's friendly against Japan.

Alyssa Whinham. (Source: Getty)

Whinham was the only new name featured in Jitka Klimkova's 24-player squad for next Sunday's match in Nagano against the World No.11 Nadeshiko Japan.

The 18-year-old was selected following her breakout season for the Phoenix as well as her impressive performances for the Junior Football Ferns at last month's under-20s women's FIFA World Cup where she started all three of their matches.

“Alyssa will bring a lot of creativity to the Ferns whānau - her skills on the ball are just different compared with what we have in the team so far," Klimkova said.

"She’s a very unpredictable player and it will be fun to see how she fits in, and how she adapts to the greater physicality and speed of senior international football.”

The Ferns head to Japan having racked up two wins earlier this month against Mexico and the Philippines - results Klimkova wants to build on ahead of next year's World Cup on home soil.

“It’s great that we’re coming back together so soon after two wins, giving us the opportunity to build on that momentum as we go into this window’s game with Japan, who obviously are a tough opposition.”

Football Ferns squad v Japan, Nagano, Sunday October 9

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, Mackenzie Barry, CJ Bott, Claudia Bunge, Ally Green, Meikayla Moore, Ali Riley, Kate Taylor

Midfielders: Hannah Blake, Katie Bowen, Olivia Chance, Betsy Hassett, Malia Steinmetz, Alyssa Whinham*

Forwards: Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Indiah Paige-Riley, Gabi Rennie, Emma Rolston, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson