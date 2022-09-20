Royal family release poignant new photo of Queen

The royal family have released another previously unseen photo of the Queen, following her funeral.

The previously unpublished photo shows the Queen, walking stick in hand, traversing moorland. (Source: Royal Family/Twitter)

The photograph shows the Queen walking in a field of heather and is accompanied by a famous quote from Shakespeare's Hamlet:

"May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest."

King Charles III referenced the line during a televised address following his mother's death, the BBC reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Royal family release stunning unseen photo of the Queen ahead of funeral

The Guardian reports the photograph is previously unpublished.

It shows the Queen, walking stick in hand, traversing moorland. She is wearing a headscarf and sunglasses and has a coat draped over her arm.

The royal family's official social media account has paid tribute to the Queen regularly since her death, updating followers on members' and their attendance at events.

"In loving memory of Her Majesty the Queen. 1926-2022," the rest of the caption read.

On Monday the royal family released a photograph of the Queen which had been taken to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen has been buried at Windsor Castle alongside her late husband Prince Philip in a private ceremony following her state funeral overnight.