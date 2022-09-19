Royal family release stunning unseen photo of the Queen ahead of funeral

The Royal Family have released a new photograph of the Queen taken to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, ahead of her funeral overnight.

The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. (Source: Supplied)

The official social media account has paid tribute to the Queen regularly since her death, updating followers on members' and their attendance at events.

The photograph of the Queen is not one the public have seen prior. Her Platinum Jubilee was held in June marking the longest reign of a monarch.

King Charles III earlier today released a statement thanking the public for their support.

ADVERTISEMENT

King Charles III, and Camilla the Queen Consort, look at floral tributes. (Source: Associated Press)

"Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world.

"In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late Queen.

"As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief."

The queue to visit the late monarch lying in state has closed off to mourners wanting to pay their respects, as crowds have reached capacity.

It comes as people across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 9am NZT in memory of the Queen on the eve of her funeral. The government encouraged people to spend a minute in reflection, either at home, with neighbours or in locally organised ceremonies.

The Queen is due to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle overnight after a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London attended by royalty, heads of state and dignitaries from around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ll have full coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral on Monday in a 1News Special from 7.30 pm on TVNZ 1, and on 1News.co.nz.