Queen buried at Windsor Castle alongside Prince Philip

The Queen has been buried at Windsor Castle alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, in a private ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.

"The Queen was buried together with The Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel," a statement on the royal family's website read. The private burial was conducted by the Dean of Windsor.

Prince Philip died last year aged 99.

King Charles III, centre, attend the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

It comes after the United Kingdom and the world bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II overnight with a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers - and crowds in the streets of London and at Windsor Castle - to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

The conclusion of the commemorations also marked the end of 10 days of national mourning across the UK.

The royal family's mourning period will continue until September 26.

