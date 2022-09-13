Queue to see Queen's coffin now 15 hours long

The world continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II and welcome the reign of King Charles III.

People queue to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Edinburgh. (Source: Associated Press)

10.10am: Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has praised the King's maiden address, and told Breakfast the new monarch "has come into his own after a tremendously long apprenticeship".

Fitzwilliams added he thought the body language of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan was "very stiff" when they appeared together at Windsor Castle on Sunday, "but the fact was they did it, and they were seen together".

"I have to say, it’s in everyone's interest to reconcile... I'm hoping but I'm not certain at all because there's a lot at stake here."

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at Windsor Castle on Sunday. (Source: Associated Press)

9.40am: The queue to enter St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, where the Queen's coffin lies at rest, is now 15 hours long.

8.40am: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it felt fitting to mark Her Majesty's death with a one-off public holiday, "to acknowledge her life of service to New Zealand and her passing".

Ardern told Breakfast the late monarch was "deeply interested in what was going on for New Zealand".

"She would ask about events, she would even ask about people, her memory was incredible, and she was thoughtful."

8.10am: 1News reporter Jordyn Rudd is in Edinburgh. She says the queue of people to see the Queen's coffin is "huge".

Security told Rudd it's busier than expected, but punters say they're willing to wait all night.

The line from The Meadows at the bottom of the Royal Mile to pay respects to the Queen. (Source: 1News)

A young girl holds a Paddington bear and a Corgi dog stuffed toys on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Source: Associated Press)

8.00am: Details of the Queen's Lying-in-State procession in London have been released.

The procession will begin at Buckingham Palace at 2.22pm on Wednesday (local time, 1.22am Thursday NZT). Her Majesty's coffin will be taken along The Mall, Horse Guards Road, across Horse Guards Parade and onto Whitehall to Parliament Square and into the Palace of Westminster.

The Queen will lie-in-state at the Palace until Monday September 19, the day of her funeral.

King Charles III leaves St Giles Cathedral. (Source: Associated Press)

7.05am: The vigil for the Queen at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh - attended by the King, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex - has ended.

Earlier, a prayer service was held. Members of the public are filing through and paying their respects to the Queen's coffin.

Britain's King Charles III, center, and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh (Source: Associated Press)

6.45am: The King earlier responded to Scottish Parliament's motion of condolence, saying: "I know that the Scottish Parliament and the people of Scotland share with me a profound sense of grief at the death of my beloved mother.

"My mother felt, as I do, the greatest admiration for the Scottish people, for their magnificent achievements and their indomitable spirit.

"I take up my new duties with thankfulness for all that Scotland has given me, with resolve to seek always the welfare of our country and its people, and with wholehearted trust in your goodwill and good counsel as we take forward that task together."

King Charles III, center, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, right, visit the Scottish Parliament. (Source: Associated Press)

5.00am: The King is now at the Scottish Parliament, where a motion of condolence is being heard. Earlier, he had an audience with the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

Britain's King Charles III during an audience with the First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon. (Source: Associated Press)

4.30am: 1News has been speaking to people in the long queue to visit the Queen's coffin in St Giles' Cathedral, where it is now lying for 24 hours. Anyone wishing to pay their respects has to wait for a wristband at The Meadows and then walk up the Royal Mile to the Cathedral. Security is expecting the line to move quickly but some people have said they're willing to wait all night to pay their respects.

The queue then snakes its way back to The Meadows where the wristbands are being issued. It was about a mile long at 4.30pm. pic.twitter.com/1Mseio5n6W — Andrew Picken (@BBCandrewpicken) September 12, 2022

4.00am: The Royal Parks, which manages the parks where many tributes to the Queen are being left in London, are asking people to stop leaving Paddington Bear teddies, plastic-wrapped flowers and anything else that isn't organic.

Marmalade sandwiches have also been reportedly left in reference to the Queen's appearance earlier this year in a sketch with the iconic bear for her Platinum Jubilee.

Floral tributes and a Paddington bear teddy are laid. (Source: Associated Press)

3.20am: The remembrance service has now ended and the King and other members of the royal family have left St Giles' Cathedral. The Queen's coffin will remain there for 24 hours, when it will be flown to London.

The Duke of Hamilton places the Crown of Scotland on the coffin at St Giles' Cathedral. (Source: Associated Press)

3.05am: 1News has spoken to some self-styled "crazy royalists" who are already queuing up to wait for the arrival of the Queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday evening.

Patrick O’Neil and Maria Scott are among those camping out outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the arrival of the Queen's coffin on Tuesday. (Source: 1 Sport)

2.40am: The Queen's coffin has now been laid in St Giles' Cathedral and a service of remembrance is being held.

2.15am: Meanwhile, in London, preparations are underway for the arrival of the Queen's coffin on Tuesday evening UK time. There will be another procession and she will lie in state for four days before her funeral on Monday 19 September.

Media and members of the public outside Westminster Abbey in London. (Source: 1News)

Scaffolding is erected opposite Westminster Abbey, where the Queen's funeral will be held. (Source: 1News)

Preparations are made for the arrival of the Queen's coffin and her funeral close to the Houses of Parliament. (Source: 1News)

1.40am: The Queen's coffin procession has begun, with King Charles III following his mother's coffin up the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, towards St Giles’ Cathedral.

The procession with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, followed by, from left, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. (Source: Associated Press)

The procession with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II heads up the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. (Source: Associated Press)

12.30am: The Ceremony of the Keys has finished and the city is now preparing for the Queen's coffin to leave the Palace of Holyroodhouse and make the short journey to St Giles' Cathedral.

A view of The Keys of the City of Edinburgh which were offered to King Charles III during the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh. (Source: Associated Press)

King Charles III inspects the Guard of Honour as he arrives to attend the Ceremony of the Keys, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh. (Source: Associated Press)

12.15am: The King is preparing to take part in the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where he will be handed the keys to the city.

King Charles has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse - his car stopped outside the gates as he went to look at the floral tributes laid outside pic.twitter.com/Ve0IHxkZaD — Philip Sim (@BBCPhilipSim) September 12, 2022

12.02am: Analysis from 1News correspondent Anna Burns-Francis in Edinburgh

If there was any doubt about Scotland's support of the British monarchy, you won't see it in Edinburgh today with enormous queues forming from early morning outside St Giles Cathedral.

People wait to watch the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Source: Associated Press)

The Queen's coffin won't arrive until around 4pm UK time (3am NZT) but mourners have been queuing since dawn to get a spot at the start of the line. Those wishing to pay their respects will be able to for 24 hours, until the coffin is moved to London.

They've travelled from as far away as the Hebrides - that's a ferry, a long drive and an overnight in a hotel - but it's clear by now the Scots see the Queen less as a Royal Family figurehead, and more as a respected leader who shared a love of their country.

By mid morning the line ran to more than a thousand people - with numbers expected to swell as the time of the procession's arrival grows closer.

They've brought deck chairs and hot coffee as well as commemorative flags and flowers, well-prepared for the long wait to farewell their beloved Queen Elizabeth.

It's also a chance to see the rest of the Royal Family, including King Charles III and his siblings, Princes Andrew and Edward and Princess Anne.

12.01am: King Charles has just arrived in Edinburgh, after addressing the UK Parliament for the first time.