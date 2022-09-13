King Charles and siblings stand vigil around Queen's coffin

King Charles III and his siblings have stood in silent vigil around their mother Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Britain's King Charles III, center, and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh (Source: Associated Press)

Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward lowered their heads as they stood at four sides of the oak coffin. They stood for about 10 minutes alongside four members of the Royal Company of Archers, who stood guard armed with arrows and quivers.

As they performed the traditional vigil, a procession of members of the public lined up to view the Queen's coffin and filed past. Some bowed as they passed the King, while others walked solemnly by with their heads lowered.

There is a large queue of people waiting to their respects. People have told 1News they are willing to wait all night if they need to. The Queen's coffin will be able to be viewed in Edinburgh for 24 hours.

The line from The Meadows at the bottom of the Royal Mile to pay respects to the Queen. (Source: 1News)

