Police arrest 'dangerous' man wanted over West Auckland shooting

Police have arrested a "dangerous" man wanted over a West Auckland shooting.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The Sunnyvale shooting happened at a property on Wattle Road just after 1pm on Sunday.

Police say it wasn't a "random incident".

Late this afternoon, police say a 27-year-old man was arrested at a "pre-planned operation" at an address in Henderson with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

A 24-year-old woman was also arrested in the operation.

The man is expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The woman has been charged with being an accessory after the fact and will also appear in court.

