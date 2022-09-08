Drug-related court appearances after Christchurch death

Lisa Davies
By Lisa Davies, 1News Reporter
Two 33-year-olds, who have been granted interim name suppression, appeared via video link in the Christchurch District Court this morning charged with supplying ecstasy.

Ecstasy drugs (file picture).

Ecstasy drugs (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The pair, a male and a female, were arrested yesterday and charged with possession to supply a Class B drug, and police aren't ruling out laying more serious charges.

The charges follow the death of a 20-year-old who died in Christchurch in the early hours of Sunday.

The male, a labourer, is charged with supplying a known person with a class B controlled drug, namely ecstasy, and is jointly charged with the female for possession of a class B controlled drug, namely ecstasy.

The male is also charged with failing to assist a person, namely a police officer, in conducting a search.

Judge Kevin Phillips remanded the male to reappear in court this afternoon. The female has been bailed and will reappear on September 15.

Police have issued a warning after the man's death, and two other incidents in Queenstown which saw people have seizures after reportedly taking MDMA.

It comes ahead of a music festival in Queenstown.

