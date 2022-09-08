Drug-related court appearances after Christchurch death

Two 33-year-olds, who have been granted interim name suppression, appeared via video link in the Christchurch District Court this morning charged with supplying ecstasy.

The pair, a male and a female, were arrested yesterday and charged with possession to supply a Class B drug, and police aren't ruling out laying more serious charges.

The charges follow the death of a 20-year-old who died in Christchurch in the early hours of Sunday.

The male, a labourer, is charged with supplying a known person with a class B controlled drug, namely ecstasy, and is jointly charged with the female for possession of a class B controlled drug, namely ecstasy.

The male is also charged with failing to assist a person, namely a police officer, in conducting a search.

Judge Kevin Phillips remanded the male to reappear in court this afternoon. The female has been bailed and will reappear on September 15.

Police have issued a warning after the man's death, and two other incidents in Queenstown which saw people have seizures after reportedly taking MDMA.

It comes ahead of a music festival in Queenstown.