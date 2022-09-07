Pair charged after 20-year-old's 'drug-related death' in Canterbury

Source: 1News

Two people have been arrested and face drug supply charges after a 20-year-old man in Christchurch died from a potential drug overdose in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Ecstasy drugs (file picture).

Ecstasy drugs (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The pair, a man and a woman, both aged 33, were arrested on Wednesday and charged with possession for supply of a Class B drug. They are due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

Police said the 20-year-old's sudden death "may relate to a potential drug overdose" and had left his family devastated.

Further south in Queenstown, security guards assisted two people who had seizures after reportedly taking MDMA, police said.

Neither required medical treatment, but police are warning people to avoid taking illicit drugs, as they may be taking a completely different drug or substance than what they think.

Snow Machine music festival begins in Queenstown on Wednesday and police hope not to see anyone becoming sick or worse from taking illicit substances.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Māori high school students asked to perform karakia on human bones

2

Mallard trespassing Winston Peters costs taxpayers thousands

3

Pair charged after 20-year-old's 'drug-related death' in Canterbury

4

Waka Kotahi warns vehicle owners of targeted text message scam

5

Company fined over fatal crash caused by fertiliser dust

Latest Stories

Wellington mum among housing applicants waiting over a year for homes

Govt launching first NZ sign language-led consultation to amend law

Ameliaranne Ekenasio wins Silver Ferns' captaincy back

Daily deal site fined $840k for lying to customers

UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant

Related Stories

Company fined over fatal crash caused by fertiliser dust

Man still at large after armed robbery of Kawerau ATM

Gang members charged after AR-15 among guns found in Remuera

Middlemore imposter doctor pleads guilty to forging documents