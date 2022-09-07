Pair charged after 20-year-old's 'drug-related death' in Canterbury

Two people have been arrested and face drug supply charges after a 20-year-old man in Christchurch died from a potential drug overdose in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Ecstasy drugs (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The pair, a man and a woman, both aged 33, were arrested on Wednesday and charged with possession for supply of a Class B drug. They are due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

Police said the 20-year-old's sudden death "may relate to a potential drug overdose" and had left his family devastated.

Further south in Queenstown, security guards assisted two people who had seizures after reportedly taking MDMA, police said.

Neither required medical treatment, but police are warning people to avoid taking illicit drugs, as they may be taking a completely different drug or substance than what they think.

Snow Machine music festival begins in Queenstown on Wednesday and police hope not to see anyone becoming sick or worse from taking illicit substances.