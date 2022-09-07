Mallard trespassing Winston Peters costs taxpayers thousands

Controversial Labour MP Trevor Mallard has inflicted another bill on taxpayers – this time nearly $24,000 following his legal spat with Winston Peters.

Trevor Mallard. (Source: 1News)

Peters took legal action after Mallard, the former Speaker, trespassed him from Parliament grounds following his brief attendance at the anti-vaccination and mandate protest in February.

While the trespass notice was withdrawn after a day, New Zealand First leader Peters announced he was launching judicial review proceedings against Mallard in August.

The new Speaker Adrian Rurawhe apologised to Peters on his second day on the job and said Mallard’s trespass notice was “unreasonable and irrational”.

Winston Peters (file photo). (Source: 1News)

In an answer to a Parliamentary question from National released on Wednesday, Rurawhe said "to date, legal costs have been paid of $23,585.45".

"This included charges for, various attendances, correspondence, reviewing documents, preparing legal documents."

Mallard, Rurawhe and Peters have been approached for comment.

Mallard is set to take up a post as the new Ambassador to Ireland.

In December 2020, it was reported a legal dispute cost taxpayers more than $330,000 after Mallard incorrectly accused a parliamentary staffer of rape.