Speaker apologises over protest trespass notice to Winston Peters

New Speaker Adrian Rurawhe has apologised over a trespass notice issued to former Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters after the Parliamentary protest.

Speaker Trevor Mallard issued the trespass order after Peters’ visited Parliament protesters on February 22. (Source: 1News)

Peters was trespassed from Parliament for two years in May after visiting protesters in February. The trespass notice was withdrawn a day after.

Trespass notices can be issued under the power held by the Speaker, who at the time of the notice was Trevor Mallard. Rurawhe took up the position of Speaker yesterday.

In a statement, Rurawhe said he "admitted to the High Court at Wellington" that using the power to issue Peters a "warning under section 4 of the Trespass Act 1980 was unreasonable and irrational".

"He has further admitted to the High Court that issuing the warning was an unjustified limitation on Mr Peters’ right to freedom of movement under section 18 of the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990, and that Mr Peters had not acted in any way which justified him being issued with the warning."

It said the High Court decision was pending.

Shortly after Rurawhe's statement, Peters said the action he took was "on behalf of the people of New Zealand to make a stand and fight for our fundamental freedoms, rights, and to protect our democracy".

Peters announced he was launching judicial review proceedings against Mallard earlier this month, after signalling his intention to seek a judicial review in May.

There had been 151 trespass notices issued over the Parliament protest - 144 of them to people who were arrested.

Seven people who were not arrested were issued trespass notices. Five were withdrawn on May 4.