Gang members charged after AR-15 among guns found in Remuera

Two gang members have been charged after several guns, ammunition and various gang paraphernalia were recovered by police from a car and property in Auckland's Remuera.

Police located an AR-15 firearm, a rifle, and a shotgun, along with various quantities of ammunition.

Police said officers searched a vehicle of interest parked on Shore Rd last week, discovering a MSSA style gun along with ammunition. The occupant of the car, a 21-year-old patched Mongols member, was arrested and been charged over the find.

Further enquiries led police to a nearby address on Shore Rd with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad. A number of guns were found at the property, including an AR-15, a rifle and a shotgun, along with ammunition, police said.

Gang paraphernalia from a variety of gangs was also found, including patches from the Mongols, Comancheros and Bandidos.

An AR-15 firearm was among the guns found by police.

A 31-year-old man, identified as an associate of the Mongols, was arrested and charged with a raft of serious firearm charges.

Another man and a woman were also arrested at the address for unrelated matters and are also before the court, police said.

"This is a fantastic result for police and the community we are trying to keep safe through our ongoing disruption being directed at the Mongols," Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said.

"Police are continuing to take an all-of-police approach to disrupting unlawful behaviour being committed by gangs."

